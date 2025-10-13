SCAM WARNING: BBB of Michigan seeing uptick in fake relief check scams during government shutdown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We’re getting closer to marking another week of the federal government shutdown. I received a warning from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Michigan as thousands of workers face furloughs or layoffs due to fake relief checks. This scam, which was prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic, has resurged in recent weeks, often starting with a simple text or phone call.

“He's telling people that they may have a very specific amount, a little over $5,000, issued in their name, but they just haven't collected it,” Nakia Mills with the BBB said.

“He directs people to a website, myreliefcheck.com. Once you land on this site, it prompts you to fill out personal information.”

However, the site does not lead to legitimate government assistance. Instead, it redirects users to a page called "My Cash Search," warning them to act quickly to provide personal information in order to claim their money. This vulnerability can allow scammers to install harmful software on your computer or phone, potentially draining your bank account and leading to identity theft.

“There are constantly rumors circulating that the government might assist us with relief checks,” Mills said. “So it could simply be, and that's just complete speculation, that these scammers are taking advantage of the moment because they know people are likely looking for relief.”

Mills offers essential tips to help individuals avoid scams:

First and foremost, hang up and avoid engaging if you receive a call about unclaimed money. Government agencies will not call you to ask you to visit a random website to claim funds.

Secondly, be vigilant for urgent language. Phrases like "act now" or "before it’s returned" are red flags that a scam may be involved.

Additionally, always verify information through official sources and avoid unfamiliar websites. If you receive a call about unclaimed money, it's crucial to contact the relevant government agency directly using the contact information found on their official website.

If you do fall victim to a scam, make sure to report it to the BBB Scam Tracker. By staying informed and cautious, you can protect yourself from potential scams.

