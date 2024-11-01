SAVE THE BELLS: Grand Rapids Church Campaigns to Save 100-year-old bells

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's a sound that Grand Rapid's Westside residents have heard for centuries. The Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church has been ringing their bells since 1924.

Jack Caron/FOX 17 Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church's front facade.

That sound could be silenced soon unless enough funds are raised to save it.

“120 years ago, the miners of this city who worked in the gypsum mines, Polish miners, they wanted a place to worship that was a little closer to where they worked and lived,' explained Father Ron Floyd.

Like that, the Sacred Heart of Jesus' Catholic Church was born. What came along was the iconic sounds of their bells.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Perish A photo from an unknown date of Sacred Heart's Church bells, shortly before they were placed in the towers.

“Four bells that are in our North Tower, the largest bell being the Sacred Heart Bell, which is the largest in Grand Rapids," said Floyd.

Like many churches across the United States, Sacred Heart's bells ring every hour, on the hour. But that might stop soon.

“The motors are really at the end of their lifetime and are going to get to a point where they just seize up and stop working," emphasized Floyd.

Most bells today are operated electronically. Using an electric motor, the bell swings, allowing the clapper to hit the inside of the bell. Thus making that indistinguishable sound.

Verdin Company The clapper of Sacred Heart's bell

Pat Dochentz is the regional sales representative for the Verdin Company. A family owned company that has been working on bells and clocks since 1842.

“We began with the church in 1948 to electrify the bells,” said Dochentz. Since then, The Verdin Company has been Sacred Heart's go-to for repairs and maintenance to their bells. Receiving various upgrades throughout the years.

But one day, it raised a big concern. “We started to notice the bells ringing out of sequence, and then one bell stopping ringing," said Floyd.

The big worry? A long period of silence.

Jack Caron/FOX 17 Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Perish's north-facing bell tower.

“If they were silenced for months on end, or 45 days on end, you know, someone who you know, for whatever reason, didn't like the church being here, or didn't like the noise, might complain, and that might be a legal issue," explained Floyd.

For the Verdin Company, they have a plan for exactly that. “Even if one or two are out and we're replacing those motors, the rest of the system is not affected until the day of installation," emphasized Dochentz.

For Father Ron, he's got another concern, it's money.

“It's $19,000 it's not the end of the world, but it's a considerable price tag," said Floyd.

To aid in the cost, a campaign was born. Coined "save the Bells," it strives for donations within the community. “We decided we would just go to the neighbors with the Save the bells campaign flyer," explained Floyd.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Perish A flyer for the Save The Bells campaign.

Regardless of religion, bells serve as constant reminder. Of a strong, ever-lasting community. For this community, many would like to hear them for another 100 years.

“When they're absent, that's what's the real problem, then you really start feeling there's something, you know, a part of my childhood or part of my everyday life that's missing,” emphasized Floyd.

