Salvation Army opens new By The Pound Outlet in Grand Rapids

Salvation Army Grand Rapids is opening a new By The Pound Outlet store in the lower level of their 1491 Division Ave. S, Grand Rapids location.

Unlike the normal thrift store experience, the new store will feature all their clothing, linen, and accessories placed on tables to be sold by the pound.

The Main Thrift Store is still open but the additional By the Pound Outlet will be open from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays starting this Saturday (February 1st).

“We are excited for the community to shop our ‘By The Pound’ outlet – offering not only a new space but a different approach to thrifting,” said Envoy Jacqulynn Idzior, administrator for business at The Salvation Army Grand Rapids ARC. “At this store, you will find clothing, linen, and accessories at unbeatable prices. This unique shopping experience is designed for those who are truly passionate about scoring the best deals.”

The Salvation Army is also asking the community to donate gently-used items at its 8 West Michigan thrift stores, the proceeds from those items being sold go right back into helping the Salvation Army Grand Rapids Adult Rehabilitation Center and their 180-day residential rehabilitation program.

