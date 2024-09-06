Watch Now
Run, walk, or handcycle on the lakeshore to help those with vision impairment!

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Getting out on the lakeshore is doubly rewarding when you do it for a good cause!

Mary Free Bed's 18th annual Run 4 Sight 5K happens Saturday, September 7 and benefits the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Running, walking, and handcycling is welcome!

Head to Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon—and bring the kids for a special 1K where all racers get a t-shirt and a medal.

Runners and walkers who are blind or have low vision are encouraged to to come—sighted volunteer guides are available!

