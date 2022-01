KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Run Kalamazoo Board Member, Chris Lampen-Crowell was on-air with us this morning to discuss the newly formed non-profit.

Run Camp will start on Saturday, February 5, and go for 13 weeks. There will be 5k, 10k, and half-marathon training groups. Run Camp will be kicking off at the Portage YMCA. The cost is $95 per runner.

For more information visit the Run Kalamazoo website.