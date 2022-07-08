Rock the Coast comes to Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — West Michigan Offshore's "Rock the Coast" event is set for July 15-17.

This year the powerboating nonprofit is teaming up with Shield's of Hope, which helps families who are impacted by cancer.

Starting Friday, the group will offer Charity Rides, giving pre-registered kids impacted by cancer free rides on boats.

Saturday and Sunday includes another full list of events, including the Rock the Coast Great Sticker Poker Run on Saturday.

Find more information on West Michigan Offshore's website.