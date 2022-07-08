Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Rock the Coast comes to Grand Haven

West Michigan Offshore and Shields of Hope team up for "Rock the Coast".
Posted at 9:36 AM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 09:42:47-04

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — West Michigan Offshore's "Rock the Coast" event is set for July 15-17.

This year the powerboating nonprofit is teaming up with Shield's of Hope, which helps families who are impacted by cancer.

Starting Friday, the group will offer Charity Rides, giving pre-registered kids impacted by cancer free rides on boats.

Saturday and Sunday includes another full list of events, including the Rock the Coast Great Sticker Poker Run on Saturday.

Find more information on West Michigan Offshore's website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News