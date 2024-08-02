Watch Now
Robinette’s celebration proves there’s more than one way to serve a peach!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Peach Day is Saturday, August 3.

Your choices are limited to peach-flavored slushies, homemade ice cream, fresh donuts, wine, popcorn, candies, pickled peaches, peaches, peaches, and more peaches— If it can be made with a peach, it will probably be at Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery this Saturday.

We’re saying that if you love peaches, this is the place to be.

Every peach was picked right from their orchard!

Bring the family and celebrate Peach Day from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Find out more on the Robinette’s website.

