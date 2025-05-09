KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: River Bank Run road closures and parking

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Amway River Bank Run presented by Fifth Third Bank with Corewell Health is back in downtown Grand Rapids for it's 48th year of road running on Saturday, May 10th.

More than 10,000 people are expected to compete in a variety of races including the largest 25K road race in the country and only 25K Wheelchair racing division in the world.

But, competing or not, road closures will more than likely cause a few changes to your plans this weekend. So plan on the finish line on Monroe Ave between Michigan and Louis, to be closed beginning at 3 pm on Friday, May 9, and Ottawa Avenue between Michigan and Fulton, closing at 3 am on Saturday, May 10.

A full list of road closures and expected closure times can be foundhereand in the picture below.

Amway River Bank Run River Bank Run 2025 street closing list

When it comes to parking (always something to think about for events downtown), the River Bank Run website has several suggestions.

Amway River Bank Run River Bank Run Parking 2025

If you still want to participate in the race, you have until 7:59 pm EST tonight (Friday, May 9) to get that taken care of online.

We have the information about that and anything else you might want to know about this year's race here.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube