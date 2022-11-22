Retailer gearing up for giving season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer has rolled out another push to address food insecurity in Michigan through their Simply Give program.

Customer purchases drive donations— now through November 26th, one meal will be donated to the hunger relief initiative each time you buy select Meijer-brand items.

More than 400 food pantries benefit from Simply Give, putting more than $75M back into the community.

“Our customers have proven to be so generous and supportive of Simply Give over the years so we’re glad to give them one more way to support families in their communities this holiday,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said.

Purchases that qualify include any Meijer Brand, Frederik's by Meijer, True Goodness by Meijer, or Purple Cow food items.

On December 17th the retailer is doubling-down on donations— matching $20 for every $10 Simply Give donation card sold, putting $30 into the hands of local food pantries. Simply Give donation cards can be bought in-store, online, or as part of your delivery purchase.

