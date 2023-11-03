Restaurant week Grand Rapids kicks off at more than 50 restaurants around town

Restaurant week is back in Grand Rapids celebrating it's 14th year giving the opportunity to explore the taste of the city. Starting today you can savor the creativity of many local chefs as Grand Rapids is actually one of America’s top 25 foodie cities across the country. As you try and taste the more than 50 participating restaurants you can earn points to win prizes and also donate to a scholarship fund for culinary students at GRCC.

We are out at Kaffeine Coffee and Food checking out their specialty menu full of Korean-inspired dishes. Check out everything you need to know about Restaurant Week here.