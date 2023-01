GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Downtown Grand Rapids Hotel District named MDRD 'Restaurant of the Year' in the West Michigan Food & Beverage Industry Awards.

Watch as they serve up one of their signature cocktails to show the FOX 17 Morning News audience.

MDRD is on the 27th floor of the Amway Grand Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids and will soon celebrate their 2-year anniversary.

The restaurant is known for Spanish cuisine, cocktails, and a gorgeous view of the city.