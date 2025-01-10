Resolution season is over; BRING ON THE COOKIES, LADIES!

In case you thought you were sticking to your New Year’s Resolution; here come the Girl Scouts, ready to tempt and tantalize the tastebuds with Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel Chocolate Chips, Lemonades, and many more!

Your purchase helps young girls develop leadership and social skills they will take with them their whole lives like Money Management, Goal Setting, and Business Ethics— plus top sellers get awards and prizes like a trip to Michigan’s Adventure.

Girl Scout Cookie Season is January 10 through March 31, so— if you’re ready to ditch the resolution and impact the lives of young girls right here in West Michigan— check out the Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore website for info.

