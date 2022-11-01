Reset your habits along with the clocks as Daylight Savings Time ends for the year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The end of Daylight Savings Time is no excuse to 'fall back' into old habits. November is the perfect time to take stock of what's working in your life and what's not— or set yourself up for a New Year's Resolution you can actually keep!

What began as a way to make better use of natural daylight has turned into a bit of a conundrum for most Americans. What do we do with that newly acquired sunshine?

For some, it's a perfect opportunity to get more outdoor projects done before the snow flies; others will hit the trails and sidewalks to get in a twilight run. No matter what, it's the perfect time to try work on project you!

Get some work done



Make a plan that over estimates the time it will take to get it done— there's more sunlight, but you won't be working into the night like you can in June or July.

Consider moving plants. The growing season is over for most, so if they're done flowering or the leaves are gone, it's the perfect time to move them or pull out shoots to give away!

Prep your holiday decorations. Get any hooks or nails in place so you don't have to worry about that when it's time to deck the halls!

Be safe— November is historically wetter, so any projects need to be done with extra caution.

The temperatures are down, but that doesn't mean you should ignore hydration! Keep water on hand and remember to take lots of breaks.

Get your home office in order — because who wants to drive to work in all that white stuff? Plus the traffic..? If your job can be done from home, make sure you have a haven for productivity.

Get in ahead of the resolution-ers



Write out your goals and do some research. Find out just what it will take to reach your goal financially and see where you can find some deals.

Start small. Looking to lose weight? Start with 10 pounds. Rehabbing a house? Pick a room and start with one project you can finish in a weekend. Let the momentum snow-ball!

Make them S.M.A.R.T — Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-Bound goals are more likely to be successful!

Get a partner or join a class! Having someone you can be accountable to will help make your efforts more fun.

Try something different. From learning a new instrument to woodworking, public speaking to small engine repair a new hobby can bring a lot of joy to the long winter months!

Create a happy sleep cycle



Ease into earlier bedtimes and waking times. Try splitting it up to! Go to bed and get up 15 minutes early tonight to add half an hour to your sleep routine without shocking your system!

Soak up the morning light to get exposure to daylight. It resets your circadian rhythm and helps calm anxiety, giving you a great start to the day.

Avoid drinking caffeine too close to bedtime. We all know this one, but its so very important to give the body time to relax before trying to sleep.

Turn off all screens at least 30 minutes before you go to sleep. From some of us who've tried this one: GAME. CHANGER.

Don’t use your cell phone as an alarm clock. Pro Tip: put your alarm on the other side of the room. Once you're up and moving, starting your day is that much easier.

Daylight Savings Time ends November 6th.

Daylight Savings Time ends November 6th.