Researchers work to make GLP-1 medications available in pill form

WEST MICHIGAN — Used as treatments for type 2 diabetes, blood sugar control and weight loss, researchers are working to take the popular GLP-1 medications from being just an inject-able medication to pill form. Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound are medications that mimic the effects of natural hormones called Glucagon-like Peptide-1. Dr. Celia Egan with True Women's Health discusses the advancements with the treatment and how a pill form could mean for those with a GLP-1 prescription.

To learn more about the women's healthcare organization, go to truewomenshealth.com.

<b>Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team</b>

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube