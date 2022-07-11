Watch Now
Reproductive Freedom for All announces more than 750,000 signatures will be turned into Secretary of State

Meg Kinnard/AP
A woman supporting abortion-rights holds a sign outside the South Carolina Statehouse on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Protesters clashed outside a legislative building, where lawmakers were taking testimony as they consider new restrictions on abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Posted at 8:04 AM, Jul 11, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Reproductive Freedom for All campaign announces it's gathered 753,759 signatures to be turned into the Secretary of State.

The group needed 425,059 signatures to qualify for a ballot initiative aimed at preserving abortion access and reproductive freedom in Michigan.

According to the group, the constitutional amendment ballot measure would make all decisions related to reproductive health including birth control, miscarriage care, prenatal care and childbirth in the Michigan Constitution.

Reproductive Freedom for All is hosting a press conference in Lansing at 10 a.m Monday morning before delivering the signatures to to the Michigan Secretary of State.

