LANSING, Mich. — Reproductive Freedom for All campaign announces it's gathered 753,759 signatures to be turned into the Secretary of State.

The group needed 425,059 signatures to qualify for a ballot initiative aimed at preserving abortion access and reproductive freedom in Michigan.

According to the group, the constitutional amendment ballot measure would make all decisions related to reproductive health including birth control, miscarriage care, prenatal care and childbirth in the Michigan Constitution.

Reproductive Freedom for All is hosting a press conference in Lansing at 10 a.m Monday morning before delivering the signatures to to the Michigan Secretary of State.

