Relive the magic at Live at Idlewild

IDLEWILD, Mich. — Introducing Live at Idlewild!—a soul-filled, musical walk down memory lane.

If music peaked with Motown for you— if R&B are your favorite two letters on the musical alphabet while funk and jazz play constantly in your head; this one-day festival is for you!

Set on the site of the historic Idlewild (known in its day as Black Eden) Live at Idlewild brings soul, R&B, funk, jazz, and Motown artists together on Saturday, June 29.

Live at Idlewild lineup



10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Idlewild Past Present and Possibilities Exhibit



1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Larry Lee and the Back in the Day Band



2:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Lin Rountree



4:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Alexander Zonjic & Friends wsg/ James Lloyd and Motor City Horns



5:15 PM – 6:00 PM

Martha Reeves and The Vandellas



6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Maysa

Grab your tickets—and your lawn chairs—VIPs get a weekend of historic tours, dinner and brunch, plus a chance to meet with leaders revitalizing Idlewild!

Come early Saturday for Idlewild Past, Present, and Possibilities! An exhibit celebrating the history and future of the area, open from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Doors open at the Yates Township Complex at noon.