Relive the magic at Live at Idlewild

IDLEWILD, Mich. — Introducing Live at Idlewild!—a soul-filled, musical walk down memory lane.
If music peaked with Motown for you— if R&B are your favorite two letters on the musical alphabet while funk and jazz play constantly in your head; this one-day festival is for you!
Set on the site of the historic Idlewild (known in its day as Black Eden) Live at Idlewild brings soul, R&B, funk, jazz, and Motown artists together on Saturday, June 29.
Live at Idlewild lineup
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Idlewild Past Present and Possibilities Exhibit
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Larry Lee and the Back in the Day Band
2:30 PM – 3:30 PM
Lin Rountree
4:00 PM – 5:15 PM
Alexander Zonjic & Friends wsg/ James Lloyd and Motor City Horns
5:15 PM – 6:00 PM
Martha Reeves and The Vandellas
6:30 PM – 8:00 PM
Maysa
Grab your tickets—and your lawn chairs—VIPs get a weekend of historic tours, dinner and brunch, plus a chance to meet with leaders revitalizing Idlewild!
Come early Saturday for Idlewild Past, Present, and Possibilities! An exhibit celebrating the history and future of the area, open from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Doors open at the Yates Township Complex at noon.