Recharge your Easter spread with these workshops!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — How's your charcuterie dexterity? If you're hosting Easter— or looking for a fun dish to pass— it might be time to work-shop those skills!

This is where Spruced Studio has you covered.

Among their robust list of private and public events, they're hosting an Easter-themed charcuterie workshop April 8 at 6:30 p.m.(Just in time to throw it in the fridge for guests to enjoy Sunday!)

Spruced Studio

The class includes all the materials you could eat— we mean use— to make the perfect platter.

Your charcuterie board will have enough to serve 6-8 people.

Spruced Studio

Can't make this event? They're hosting another charcuterie workshop on April 28 and another event called Sips & Succulents on April 29.