Ready to help break a record?

Q: How many bikes can fit on the Blue Bridge?

A: We’ll soon find out!

Biked is hosting Bikes on the Blue Bridge to break the record for the number of bikes on Grand Rapids' iconic Blue Bridge.

The effort is a partnership with the Wyoming-based bicycle repair shop, Greater Grand Rapids Bicycle Coalition, UpCycle, and Friends of Grand Rapids Parks to put West Michigan on the bucket lists for the cycling community nationwide.

The purpose is twofold: one to promote accessibility and to showcase Grand Rapids as a destination for cycling, and two, to bring cyclists of all kinds together.

“I love that West Michigan has collaboration in its DNA,” Biked CMO Jared Lebel expounded on the organizations’ shared vision. “Our conversations are always about cycling but also how we can amplify each others’ individual efforts and do more for our community.”

Biked

It didn’t take long for this idea to turn into reality.

“As we were swapping ideas, we all saw the need to create a strong visual symbol. And we just started dreaming how and where we could get a snapshot of all the wonderful individuals who make up our cycling community,” Friends of Grand Rapids Parks Executive Director Stacy Barr. “From there, it was easy for us to create a fun event around the idea.”

Biked

Commuters, roadies, mountain bikers, fixie enthusiasts, and those learning to ride for the first time are invited to the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids— August 26 at 4 p.m. Drone footage of the historic attempt will start at 4:30, then everyone is invited to the Garage Bar & Grille from 5-9 p.m. to celebrate.