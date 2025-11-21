Ready for 24/7 holiday hits? FOX 17 to help flip the switch at 100.5 The River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — IT'S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR! Christmas music fans will be happy to hear that non-stop holiday hits begin on 100.5 The River on November 21st.

The radio station is making the switch Friday morning at 9 a.m.

FOX 17's Janice Allen will join Andy Rent to mark the change to full-time holiday music.

According to 100.5 The River, the Grand Rapids station was one of the first radio stations in the entire country to flip to all Christmas programming in 2000.

Courtesy: 100.5 The River

In 2024, the station went all-Christmas on November 19. In 2023, it happened on November 3. In 2022, it was November 1.

This year, the station polled listeners to find out the optimal time to begin playing Christmas music.

What do you think: is November 21st too early or too late?

Watch FOX 17 Morning News Friday to see the festive fun!

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube