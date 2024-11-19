IT'S TIIIIIIME!!!: Flipping the switch to 24/7 Christmas music on 100.5 The River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cue the famous Mariah Carey line known for ushering in the holiday season, because "it's time" to flip the switch to 24/7 holiday hits on 100.5 The River!

The radio station is making the switch Tuesday at 9 a.m.

FOX 17's Janice Allen will join Andy Rent to mark the change to full-time holiday music.

According to 100.5 The River, the Grand Rapids station was one of the first radio stations in the entire country to flip to all Christmas programming in 2000.

