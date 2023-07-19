Reaching those in need, no matter the season

HOLLAND, Mich. — Sleighbells ring—are you… losing your mind?

No – It’s time for Christmas in July with the Salvation Army!

Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22, you’ll hear the familiar jingling of bells and see their signature Red Kettle Bells in Holland, 11 a.m.—4 p.m.

Our Christmas in July campaign serves as a reminder that the need for assistance goes far beyond the holidays.

—The Salvation Army

Bell ringers will be at two locations throughout the event— Bowerman’s on 8th and Tip Toes.

If you can’t make it out to Holland, you can always donate here.