Raise a glass! ALEgan Craft Beer Fest brings brews, beats, and BBQ to fairgrounds

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Ready for their third year, the Allegan Jaycees say ALEgan Craft Beer Fest 2024 will be the best yet.

With live music, BBQ, and brews from all over Michigan, the Allegan County Fairgrounds will be hop-ing!

Tickets are $35 right now—giving you ten 4oz samples from bier meisters like Tanktrick Brewing, One Well Brewing, Rusty Rocket, Trailpoint Brewing, to name a few.

Ale-gan Beer BBQ Blue Festival

Live bands will lend a unique soundtrack to the celebration of local businesses while you enjoy sweet and savory selections from restaurants like Sweet T’s BBQ, Luna Bella’s Tacos, Dogs, & More, and Kernel Popperz Kettle Corn and more!

The 21+, rain-or-shine event happens June 1. Gates open at 2 p.m.

Designated Driver Tickets will be available for $10 at the door.