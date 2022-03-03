Quota Club of GR promotes HEAR NOW program for World Hearing Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday is World Hearing Day and the Quota Club of Grand Rapids is promoting the HEAR NOW program.

The community-wide project collects hearing aids that are recycled to help provide hearing aids for local low-income individuals.

Quota GR has already collected over 1,000 hearing aids and more than 400 hearing aid batteries that are redistributed to hearing-related programs in West Michigan.

The group collaborates with Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services which receives credit for used hearing equipment from Starkey hearing aid maker.

You can find hearing aid collection boxes throughout the area and the public can recycle hearing aids at any of those locations.

For information about box locations, and if you would like to place a box at your location, contact Kathy Freeman at kmkfreeman@gmail.com.