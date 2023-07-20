Putting off starting therapy? Start with these steps to turn hesitation into healing

MICHIGAN — Starting therapy can be a relieving—though daunting—decision.

It’s important to recognize the scope of apprehension surrounding how and when to get help. But holding off only delays treatment that could be a massive help in ways you may not realize.

Take a breath and remember how great you’ll feel getting all of that weight off your chest.

Martha Velting, Clinical Program Specialist for Priority Health gave FOX 17 an idea of what to expect and how you can prepare.

One way to calm worries is to lift the curtain back on what to expect for the first visits.

First of all, remind yourself therapy is not just for people in crisis— a slow-burning fire is still a fire that can do serious damage.

Next, do some research. Talk to trusted loved ones or look at reviews for local therapists online— you can even make an anonymous post on a local community page on social media asking for recommendations.

Most insurance companies require a referral, so make sure your doctor knows you’re looking into options and be clear with who you want to try first. Therapy is about finding comfort and your doctor should have some recommendations if you need them.

Priority Health members also have access to myStrength, a self-help virtual tool.

The First Appointment can be nerve-wracking, but no one expects you to bear your soul at this time. This is about you and your therapist getting to know one another.

The therapist will as some questions specific to your situation— but they'll start off with the basics, so take a moment before your appointment to consider your answers.



What are your symptoms?

What brought you to therapy?

How can I best support your mental health needs? o Some questions about your history, including your childhood, education, relationships, your current living situation, and your career.

Even though it may feel like they’re asking a lot questions, don’t be afraid to ask some of your own.

Think of it as an interview where you’re the hiring manager. If it’s not a good fit, the best thing to do is move on to another candidate.

Once you’ve found your therapist, get comfortable. This can be a slow road, but it’s a worthy one.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or visit them online.

If you are in crisis, call 988. You are not alone.