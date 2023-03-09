Puppies rescued from fire ready for adoption at Pound Buddies

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Puppies rescued from a fire in Muskegon are almost ready to be adopted, says Pound Buddies.

When the fire hit, rescuers couldn't find the puppies at first but later heard one of them crying in a back room, according to Pound Buddies' social media.

They were near lifeless— needing immediate oxygen at the scene— but came around and were taken to the shelter for evaluation.

The pup who cried out is being called Siren, named for his mighty little howl that saved lives.

FOX 17 spoke with the shelter Thursday morning where they said the dogs are doing well and looking forward to forever homes with loving families.

If you’re interested in adopting one of these pups or any of the other animals Pound Buddies cares for, head to their website.