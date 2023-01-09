Protect yourself this January during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month— a preventable cancer that affects the lower part of the uterus. Most cervical cancer can be traced to the sexually transmitted Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which it why doctors encourage getting vaccinated early in life to reduce risks.

FOX 17 Morning News talked to Priority Health about how to protect yourself.

Click here to find out more about the effects this cancer has on the body.

Risks of contracting cervical cancer have been linked to sexual activity, meaning the earlier you start having sex and the more partners you have; the more risk you're opening yourself up to. Other factors include a weakened immune system, exposure to certain prenatal prescriptions available in the 1950s, and smoking.

Preventing cervical cancer is about consistent protection— stay on scheduled with screenings like Pap tests, get informed on the HPV vaccine, practice safe sex to prevent infection, and quit smoking.

You can find out more about how Priority Health covers the HPV vaccine, screenings, and cancer treatments by visiting their website.