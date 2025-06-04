Promoting positive mental health for students during summer break

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Children's mental health is a growing topic among families, and it may be difficult to know where to start, especially with the start of Summer break. FOX 17's Elliot Grandia speaks with Pediatric Psychologist Adelle Cadieux with what you can do to support a student's mental health during the long break.

