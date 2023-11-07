Program hoping to help the school counselor shortage

MOUNT PLEASANT — Earlier this school year Fox 17 looked into the school counselor shortages impacting school districts across the state. The American School Counselor Association recommends a ratio of one counselor per 250 students. The national average for the 2021-2022 school year -- was one counselor for 408 students while in Michigan that average is even worse. The most recent data shows the Michigan counselor ratio is the 3rd worst state in the nation at a 638 student to one counselor ratio.

It's a concern for many local districts hoping to provide students with the support they need. Now Central Michigan University has a new grant that's lending a helping hand in getting more professionals trained. With help from a grant Central Michigan Unviersity is now teaming up with the Department of Education for the "Michigan Earn, Learn and Serve in school" internship program.

The program lines CMU students up with paid internships while in school, getting the real-world experience. Then the student stays on and works at that location for another year after graduation. This partnership helps put more counselors in school districts that are in need of more helping hands. CMU program coordinators say the shortage is mainly due to burn out. They see counselors trying to help more and more students on top of numerous other responsibilities…

"The top of the list is perhaps poor pay also a heavy administrative workload. Another thing that happens for school counselors is that they are sometimes assigned inappropriate duties like being a testing coordinator or a substitute teacher. So those sorts of things get in the way of them actually doing the work that they are trained to do," said Dr. Ellen Armbruster, CMU school counseling program coordinator.

This grant partnership is set to last five years. Organizers hope it helps inspire change to help elevate the counselor shortage program for some districts.