Priority Health talks flu season and getting your flu shot

GRAND RAPIDS — It's that time of year again. Priority Health joined us to talk about flu season and how you can protect yourself and your family this year.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Forshee says everyone 6 months and older is recommended to get a flu shot. He says medical professionals would like to see the majority of people to be vaccinated by the end of October.

If you're wondering if you can get your COVID-19 booster and flu shot around the same time, Dr. Forshee says it is safe to do so.

If you have any questions about vaccinations it's important to check with your doctor.

We also discussed open enrollment as many people are shopping for new insurance plans around this time of year.

Priority Health says medicare advantage plans are open through Dec. 7 and those in the individual market can start applying for their new plans starting on Nov. 1.

