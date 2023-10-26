Prescription Drug Take-Back Day serves to dispel myths, highlight resources for recovery

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, October 28.

The event starts a conversation about what to do with prescription drugs, substance abuse, and one of the ways to treat opioid overdoses; Narcan

Many believe Narcan is harmful to have in your home and encourages substance users to take more drugs, however, Priority Health tells FOX 17 it’s safe to give to patients—even children and teens—whether your know they’ve overdosed on opioids or not, and research has shown Narcan availability has not coincided with continued or increased use of drugs, rather it correlates with a rise in lives saved from overdose.

During National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, Priority Health will have anonymous drop-off locations available at their headquarters from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Several other agencies are accepting prescription drugs on this day, including local police departments, while many grocery store pharmacies have year-round programs —all with no questions asked.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or substance use disorder, reach out to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration or the Kent County Opioid Task Force to take advantage of their resources.