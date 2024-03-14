GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library wants to be your destination for everything in preparation for the solar eclipse on April 8.

Prepare for the eclipse with these events at the Grand Rapids Public Library

Here’s what's in store:



Wednesday, April 3, 11-1 p.m. - Solar Eclipse Fun with Air Zoo

Join the Grand Rapids Public Library and Air Zoo for a family-friendly event that’s all about space!

Enjoy interactive presentations and visit their portable STARLAB planetarium

Eclipse glasses will be available for free while supplies last



Friday, April 6, 1-3 p.m. - When Day Turns to Dusk: A Solar Eclipse Seminar

GVSU Professor of Physics, Dr. Douglas Furton will teach you everything he knows about the wonders of an eclipse, how to see it safely, and how to take a great picture of it!



April 8 - The big day!

Put on your glasses, find an open view of the sky, and show off what you’ve learned at these library events to all your friends as the moon passes directly between the sun and Earth!

