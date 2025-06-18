Prep your house for strong storms

Storm damage can be costly, inconvenient, and pose dangers to you and your family. However, there are several ways to prepare your home and prevent potential damage.

We invited Josh Schnakenberg, owner of Grand Rapids Ace Handyman, for a walkaround to point out important steps homeowners can take to ensure their properties are storm-ready.

Start with a visual inspection of your roof. Look for any loose or missing shingles. If you notice any issues, it's advisable to call a professional for further evaluation.

Next, focus on gutters and downspouts. Ensure they are clear of debris, especially if heavy rains are anticipated. Make sure downspouts are directing water away from the foundation to help prevent flooding.

Check for loose siding or trim around windows and doors. Confirm that storm doors are latching properly to prevent them from blowing open in high winds.

Secure lawn furniture, planters, and other outdoor items that could be picked up by strong winds. Don’t forget to inspect fence panels for broken posts or other weaknesses that could be exacerbated by gusty weather.

If you have a trampoline, consider ways to secure it to prevent it from being lifted by strong winds. Additionally, keep tree limbs trimmed and away from your roof to minimize potential damage.

A functioning sump pump is crucial for many homes in West Michigan. Ensure yours is operating correctly, and consider installing a battery backup if you don’t have one already.

Remember, take down hanging flower baskets and patio umbrellas.

By taking these precautions, you can help protect your home and family during storm season.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

