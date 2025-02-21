Pouring a cold one: Winter Beer Festival back at LMCU Ballpark

COMSTOCK PARK, Mi — Bundle up and grab a cold one as the 19th Annual Winter Beer Festival slides back into LMCU Ballpark on Saturday, February 22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event features hundreds of fresh, local beers from breweries across Michigan, live music, food, fire pits, ice sculptures, and ice carving demonstrations to help you beat cabin fever during another long Great Lakes winter.

This event is for people 21 years old, or older. Children, babies, and animals of any kind are not allowed. Tickets are $60 and include 15 tokens for beer samples.

Designated Driver tickets are available for $25 and must be at least 21 years old.

