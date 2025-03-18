Poison Prevention Week: How to keep your family safe

Accidental, at-home poisonings happen every day —over 2 million a year, in fact!

Here’s a list of the most common risks:



Medicines

Cleaning products

Plants

Cosmetics

Pesticides

Paints/solvents

The best defense against poisoning is security – store all potentially hazardous materials away from where kids and pets can get them. Keep them all in their original containers so there’s no question what’s inside, and teach kids not to eat/drink something that’s a) not food/beverage and b) they don’t recognize.

In case the worst does happen, it’s important to have emergency numbers, like the Poison Control Center, programmed into your phone and placed somewhere anyone can find it.

POISON CONTROL CENTER: 1-800-222-1222

Tips for an emergency:



Stay calm

Call Poison Control Center for help

Call 911 if the person shows any of these signs:

Trouble breathing Stomach pain without a fever Seizures/unconsciousness Burns/blisters Acting unusual



For more on poisoning prevention, check the National Library of Medicine website.

