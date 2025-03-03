Pleasant Hearts Pet Food Pantry hosting 6th ‘Pets are Family’ Fundraiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Celebrate your fur-family members and help fur balls in need with the 6th Annual Pets are Family Fundraiser, partnering with Beauty Beyond Drag.

Pleasant Hearts Pet Food Pantry

Join the Pleasant Hearts Pet Food Pantry at Creston Brewery 6:30-9 p.m. on Friday, March 21 for a silent auction, appetizers, a dessert bar, wine pull, cash bar, and more.

All proceeds will go to supporting the needs of families with pets around West Michigan!

Entry is $50/person

Head to the event page online or the Pleasant Hearts Pet Food Pantry website.

