Play for the post-season - Local business hosting pop-up Lions fan workshop

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Lions fans looking to add to their home decor will have the opportunity to deck-out their den just before the game this Saturday with a pop-up workshop at Hammer & Stain West Michigan.

The local DIY decor shop will be open from noon until 6 p.m. helping you and your friends make everything from throw pillows to blinged-out hats, to wood or resin signs displaying your love for the Detroit Lions!

Check out everything you need to know before you go on their website.

