Planning winter fun with My Michigan Beach

WEST MICHIGAN — After an unseasonably warm stretch this past December, winter weather is now back in full force here in West Michigan and conditions are great for a number of seasonal activities and events across our state.

That's why FOX 17 talked with Jill Halpin, founder and 'Chief Beach Officer' at My Michigan Beach & Travel, for some excellent ideas for fun ways to fill out your winter calendar as 2025 gets underway.

Winter Festivals

Our state loves to celebrate the winter season. Here's a few events My Michigan Beach suggests checking out:

- Pure Ludington Brrewfesst: January 25 in Ludington

- Tip Up Town USA: January 16-19, 25 & 26 in Houghton Lake

- Grand Haven Winterfest: January 23-26 in Grand Haven

- Zehnder's Snowfest: January 29-February 2 in Frankenmuth

Learn to Ski

Michigan is home to over 40 ski areas. If you want to learn how to ski, My Michigan Beach says there are several ways.

This January, you can learn to ski through GoSkiMichigan's Michigan Skiing Month promotion. Ski areas across the state are offering an affordable introduction to skiing (starting at just 60$ per beginner session). Find more information by clicking here.

There's also GoskiMichigan's Cold is Cool program where 4th and 5th graders can ski for free all winter long. Find out more here.

My Michigan Beach & Travel My Michigan Beach & Travel's Michigan Ski & Snowboard Map

For more winter events & ideas, click here.

Warm Up to Michigan Sweepstakes

From January 11 through 18, My Michigan Beach is running the 'Warm Up to Michigan' sweepstakes. 2 winners will get passes to their choice of 20 premier Michigan ski resorts.

For more information on how to enter and for hundreds more ideas on things to do around our state, head to MyMichiganBeach.com.

