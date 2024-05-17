Planning way ahead? Put this unique Christmas market on your calendar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s so close to summer, we can smell the sunscreen as thousands of grills fire up for the season.

If you’re already over the heat and thinking of sleighbells and roasted chestnuts, the Grand Rapids Downtown Market is here to add to your already sugar plumb-laden dreams.

The Christkindl Markt— which debuted last winter— is coming back around!

FOX17

The meticulously created wonderland runs November 15-December 23 and brings custom-built vendor booths, a German-Style Beverage Hall featuring Gluhwein, hot cocoa, cider, and limited-edition steins of holiday-themed beer, and s’mores roasting—all decked-out for the season.

Make a full day of it by reserving a private chalet and sign you and your friends up for curling!

FOX17

Vendors can sign up here to be a part of the holiday happening.

With less than 7 months until Christmas, there are sure to be updates on ways to celebrate your yuletide at the Christkindl Markt, so keep an eye on their site for more!