Planned power outage scheduled for Cedar Springs area tonight

CEDER SPRINGS, Mich — Residents are being informed to prepare for a planned power outage tonight (Tuesday, July 1st) due to maintenance work by Consumers Energy.

The outage will occur from 11 p.m Tuesday until approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday morning and will affect around 4,000 homes and businesses in the area surrounding 17 Mile Road.

This power interruption is part of the company’s “Energy Reliability Roadmap,” which aims to improve energy reliability and reduce both the number and duration of future outages. Components of the plan include tree trimming, utility pole replacement, and grid investments.

The goal of this initiative is to ensure that all outages are restored within 24 hours and that no more than 100,000 customers are without power during storms.

Consumers Energy has already notified customers in the affected area about the planned outage. According to a company release, such overnight work is frequently done to minimize disruptions while making necessary repairs or upgrades.

In the event that tonight's work needs to be rescheduled, the backup date is set for next Tuesday, July 8.

For further questions regarding the outage or to verify if your power will be affected, please call Consumers Energy at 1-800-477-5050.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube