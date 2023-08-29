Watch Now
Pet Adoption Tuesday Two-fer: Meet Indie Jr. and Cecil!

Indie Jr and Cecil from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary
Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary
Posted at 8:21 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 08:21:06-04

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Today’s edition comes with double the love—and one big surprise!

Indie Jr. and Cecil are awaiting their forever homes. Both are crate-trained, mastered the "sit", "shake" (with both paws), "lay down", and "come", and are working on perfecting their doggy-paddle.

Indie Jr from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

The surprise? Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary ran a DNA test on the pups which found they are both 42% Bernese Mountain Dog!

They’re also 13% beagle— which seems to have determined their size as well as playful and curious demeanor— along with 11% Mini Pinscher, and 34% Staffordshire Terrier.

It equals 100% love, to us!

Cecil from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

The cookie-dough-colored pair love people, cats, kids, and other dogs, but their new home should include a fenced-in area for off-leash playtime.

Whether you’re looking to bring home both Indie Jr. and Cecil, just one of them, or you’re interested in checking out the other animals available for adoption at McKenzie’s, you can find your newest furry friend here.

