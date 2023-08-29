Pet Adoption Tuesday Two-fer: Meet Indie Jr. and Cecil!

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Today’s edition comes with double the love—and one big surprise!

Indie Jr. and Cecil are awaiting their forever homes. Both are crate-trained, mastered the "sit", "shake" (with both paws), "lay down", and "come", and are working on perfecting their doggy-paddle.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

The surprise? Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary ran a DNA test on the pups which found they are both 42% Bernese Mountain Dog!

They’re also 13% beagle— which seems to have determined their size as well as playful and curious demeanor— along with 11% Mini Pinscher, and 34% Staffordshire Terrier.

It equals 100% love, to us!

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

The cookie-dough-colored pair love people, cats, kids, and other dogs, but their new home should include a fenced-in area for off-leash playtime.

Whether you’re looking to bring home both Indie Jr. and Cecil, just one of them, or you’re interested in checking out the other animals available for adoption at McKenzie’s, you can find your newest furry friend here.