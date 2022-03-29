Pet Adoption Tuesday: Snow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snow the bunny is just 10 months old and already very sweet and social. She and her two siblings who are currently residing at the Humane Society of West Michigan are happy to be handled and snuggled.

Snow loves to eat treats and has a beautiful black and white coat. Rabbits can make amazing pets, and Snow is no exception–her friends at HSWM know one lucky family will be lucky to have her.

Rabbits as Easter gifts-

While lots of people used to adopt rabbits around Easter not knowing how much care they required, recent pushes to inform the public regarding proper rabbit care and ownership have resulted in fewer after Easter surrenders than in the past.

HSWM says there is technically no wrong time to adopt an animal, so long as you plan to care for that animal properly for the rest of their lives. Rabbits need attention, specific foods, and room to roam for 8-10 years.

Snow isn’t available for adoption quite yet, but she will be soon, and you can view all of HSWM’s adoptable rabbits here.

