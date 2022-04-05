Pet Adoption Tuesday: Shelly the beagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Director Angela Hollinshead from the Kent County Animal Shelter introduces us to Shelly the beagle for this week’s Pet Adoption Tuesday.

Shelly is a lady who is full of love.

She’s 7-year-old and loves to go for car rides.

This beagle mix is very social and, as Angela describes her, “the sweetest girl in the world.”

She loves to go for long walks followed by even longer naps.

Shelly was brought into the shelter as a stray.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring adult dog adoptions at the Kent County Animal Shelter, reducing adoption fees to $25 through April 16.

The Kent County Animal Shelter says they are caring for about 100 dogs right now.