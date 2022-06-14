GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If life is feeling a little stressful these days, there’s an event happening this weekend you should check out.

Snuggle a pup and treat yourself to something sweet at the Humane Society of West Michigan’s adoption event at Outside Coffee Co.

The event is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon, or until all of the pets are adopted.

Puppy Wilson joined us on the Morning News to tell us more about the event!

FOX 17

The Humane Society says its adoption trailer will be next to the coffee truck and filled to the brim with furry friends who are ready to find their loving forever homes.

While you are there, you can grab a Community Cup latte.

Outside Coffee Co. offers a limited-edition latte every month called the Community Cup where 100% of the proceeds go towards supporting a local organization!

Their current Community Cup latte is called “Puppy Chow” and 100% of the proceeds from this sweet, caffeinated treat will go straight to the animals at the Humane Society of West Michigan. The drink is only available until the end of the month.

In two weeks, you can help the Humane Society of West Michigan celebrate its 139th Birthday Party.

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet your new furry friend at the Humane Society of West Michigan's adoption event

The party is happening on June 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes activities, games, music, ice cream and cake.

Tickets for the party are just $5 per person and children 4 and under get in free.

The Humane Society asks that attendees consider bringing a birthday present from its wish list to help celebrate.

You can check out the wish list and buy your tickets for the event online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube