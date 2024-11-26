WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Originally part of the Clean-Up Crew, Windex is ready to take a second at-bat at finding a forever home!

This jet-black lady literally carries the stars on her back with little white speckles dotting her fur.

She started out as a member of the Harbor Humane Society Fosters and was briefly traded to another team before coming back on the IR list for an upper respiratory infection.

Harbor Humane Society Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Windex from Harbor Humane Society!

After a month on the mend, she's calling her shot— and would be over the moon to be a part of your family.

Windex is no stranger to other cats or adult dogs, so joining a constellation of critters will be a breeze!

If Windex sounds like the perfect addition to your home, reach out to Harbor Humane Society to start the adoption process.

