Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet the Clean-Up Crew!

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The boys (and girl!) of summer are looking for a World-Series-worthy home!
While the bigger kitties in Detroit are just getting warmed up, these three kittens are ready to close out their season at the shelter – are you their ticket to home plate?
Windex
A spunky little black cat whose penchant for running the bases is only outdone by her love of a nice long message in the clubhouse. (Spoiler alert: Your role here is massage therapist)
Pine Sol
Once he’s warmed up, you’ll have no better teammate than this orange tabby (especially if you like snuggles!)
Clorox
Mr. Media over here loves the affection of his fans—He can’t wait to talk about every purr-fect game with you!
All three have been playing for the Harbor Humane Fosters with adult cats and large dogs, so they’re ready to join a Major League team!
Whether drafted as a trio or individually, find out how to add these three kittens to your lineup here!
