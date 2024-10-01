WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The boys (and girl!) of summer are looking for a World-Series-worthy home!

While the bigger kitties in Detroit are just getting warmed up, these three kittens are ready to close out their season at the shelter – are you their ticket to home plate?

Harbor Humane // FOX 17 // Canva Pet Adoption Tuesday Meet the Clean-Up Crew! - Windex



Windex

A spunky little black cat whose penchant for running the bases is only outdone by her love of a nice long message in the clubhouse. (Spoiler alert: Your role here is massage therapist)

Harbor Humane // FOX 17 // Canva Pet Adoption Tuesday Meet the Clean-Up Crew! - Pine Sol

Pine Sol

Once he’s warmed up, you’ll have no better teammate than this orange tabby (especially if you like snuggles!)

Harbor Humane // FOX 17 // Canva Pet Adoption Tuesday Meet the Clean-Up Crew! - Clorox

Clorox

Mr. Media over here loves the affection of his fans—He can’t wait to talk about every purr-fect game with you!

All three have been playing for the Harbor Humane Fosters with adult cats and large dogs, so they’re ready to join a Major League team!

Whether drafted as a trio or individually, find out how to add these three kittens to your lineup here!

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube