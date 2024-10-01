Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet the Clean-Up Crew!

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet the Clean-Up Crew!
Pet Adoption Tuesday Meet the Clean-Up Crew!
Posted
and last updated

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The boys (and girl!) of summer are looking for a World-Series-worthy home!

While the bigger kitties in Detroit are just getting warmed up, these three kittens are ready to close out their season at the shelter – are you their ticket to home plate?

Pet Adoption Tuesday Meet the Clean-Up Crew! - Windex.png
Pet Adoption Tuesday Meet the Clean-Up Crew! - Windex

Windex
A spunky little black cat whose penchant for running the bases is only outdone by her love of a nice long message in the clubhouse. (Spoiler alert: Your role here is massage therapist)

Pet Adoption Tuesday Meet the Clean-Up Crew! - Pine Sol.png
Pet Adoption Tuesday Meet the Clean-Up Crew! - Pine Sol

Pine Sol
Once he’s warmed up, you’ll have no better teammate than this orange tabby (especially if you like snuggles!)

Pet Adoption Tuesday Meet the Clean-Up Crew! - Clorox.png
Pet Adoption Tuesday Meet the Clean-Up Crew! - Clorox

Clorox
Mr. Media over here loves the affection of his fans—He can’t wait to talk about every purr-fect game with you!

All three have been playing for the Harbor Humane Fosters with adult cats and large dogs, so they’re ready to join a Major League team!

Whether drafted as a trio or individually, find out how to add these three kittens to your lineup here!

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.