Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Whiskey!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hello Whiskey!

This 5-month-old is already a well-traveled adventurer, having been brought to the Human Society of West Michigan from a partner shelter in Tennessee!

(Get it... Whiskey... Tennessee..? We'll see ourselves out.)

Right now she's shot-sized, but she's part chihuahua and part boxer, so she could end up being a full barrel of joy for your family.

FOX 17 // Chris Bovia Whiskey is ready for a home!

If you're looking for a partner, Whiskey is ready to roll. Just fill out the adoption info online to find out more!

The Humane Society of West Michigan is hosting a Valentine's Day Marketplace, February 6.

Come down to Elevation at the Intersection, 5-8 p.m., for Puppies and Purrs. Enjoy pizza, shopping, and all the snuggles you can handle from adorable-- and adoptable puppies and kittens!

Humane Society of West Michigan

If you can't make it, check out all the pets waiting for a home on the Humane Society West Michigan website.