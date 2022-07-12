Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Viper

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Viper!

Don’t let the name fool you, this 4-month-old pup is a sweetheart.

The West Michigan Humane Society says they don’t know much about Viper yet, but they do know he has the cutest floppy ears, an adorable tail wag and is ready to find his forever family!

If you are looking to add a new furry friend to your family, now is a perfect time!

The BISSELL Pet Foundation’s longest Empty the Shelters event starts July 12 and goes until July 16. During this event, adult dogs at the West Michigan Humane Society will be just $50 to adopt, adult cats will be $25, rabbits will also be $25, and other small animals and senior pets will be fee waived.

If you aren’t ready to welcome a new pet into your family but feel the need to snuggle with a puppy, the Puppy Noses + Yoga poses class is the perfect event for you.

The Humane Society of West Michigan and Aptitude Fitness + Yoga in Rockford are partnering to host the event on Saturday, July 23 at both 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tickets are $20 and a portion of the proceeds will go to support animals in need.

You can register for the event online.

Older dogs in Grand Rapids have something to wag their tails about this summer, as the Humane Society of West Michigan has been given an annual grant by the Grey Muzzle Organization to help save and improve the lives of at-risk senior dogs.

The grant will allow the humane society to purchase new equipment that makes lengthy dental procedures safer.

