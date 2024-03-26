Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Valentine and her puppies!

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary got 9 times the love when Valentine and her 8 puppies came to them in mid-February.
Now the members of this pack are looking for their forever homes.
With 4 girls and 4 boys, Valentine has had her paws full. The 2-year-old pitbull-terrier mix has a gentle spirit and a laid-back nature. She's a snuggler for sure and is looking for a family to go on leisurely walks and enjoy treats with.
Her puppies, on the other hand— cue the rock montage, cuz these pups are ready to roll!
They're about 3 months old— the perfect age for training!— and cannot wait to bring a little love (and some sweet, sweet chaos) to the lives of their forever families.
Because they all came to the sanctuary in February, the boys' names are Arrow, Casanova, Fabio, and Smooch. The ladies are named Aphrodite, Bliss, Cherish, and Dove.
You can find out more about the puppies and mama Valentine by visiting Mackenzei's Animal Sanctuary.