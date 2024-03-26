Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Valentine and her puppies!

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary got 9 times the love when Valentine and her 8 puppies came to them in mid-February.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary via Pet Finder

Now the members of this pack are looking for their forever homes.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary via Pet Finder

With 4 girls and 4 boys, Valentine has had her paws full. The 2-year-old pitbull-terrier mix has a gentle spirit and a laid-back nature. She's a snuggler for sure and is looking for a family to go on leisurely walks and enjoy treats with.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary via Pet Finder

Her puppies, on the other hand— cue the rock montage, cuz these pups are ready to roll!

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary via Pet Finder

They're about 3 months old— the perfect age for training!— and cannot wait to bring a little love (and some sweet, sweet chaos) to the lives of their forever families.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary via Pet Finder

Because they all came to the sanctuary in February, the boys' names are Arrow, Casanova, Fabio, and Smooch. The ladies are named Aphrodite, Bliss, Cherish, and Dove.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary via Pet Finder

You can find out more about the puppies and mama Valentine by visiting Mackenzei's Animal Sanctuary.