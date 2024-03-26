Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Valentine and her puppies!

Valentine and puppy
Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary via Pet Finder
Valentine and puppy
Posted at 6:02 AM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 06:02:23-04

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary got 9 times the love when Valentine and her 8 puppies came to them in mid-February.

Valentine and puppy hug

Now the members of this pack are looking for their forever homes.

Puppies playing together

With 4 girls and 4 boys, Valentine has had her paws full. The 2-year-old pitbull-terrier mix has a gentle spirit and a laid-back nature. She's a snuggler for sure and is looking for a family to go on leisurely walks and enjoy treats with.

Valentine

Her puppies, on the other hand— cue the rock montage, cuz these pups are ready to roll!

Puppies laying on cot

They're about 3 months old— the perfect age for training!— and cannot wait to bring a little love (and some sweet, sweet chaos) to the lives of their forever families.

Puppies laying on cot 2

Because they all came to the sanctuary in February, the boys' names are Arrow, Casanova, Fabio, and Smooch. The ladies are named Aphrodite, Bliss, Cherish, and Dove.

Puppy w. crossed paws

You can find out more about the puppies and mama Valentine by visiting Mackenzei's Animal Sanctuary.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book