GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Who’s a good boy?

Who’s ready to play?

This guy!

Tycho is a bubbly ball of affection who just wants to join on your next adventure and get all the snuggles.

Michele's Rescue Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Tycho!

This 1-year-old has a full life ahead of him and he’s ready to lap it all in— from hikes to joining your jog, playing fetch and more, Tycho can’t wait to learn and play. He smart, too—and might even be great at nose training or other doggo sports given the right training!

Consider yourself fore-warned; Tycho is looking to get out all of his puppy energy.

All of it.

Tycho's foster family with Michele's Rescue says his fur-ever family should be one that loves to be on the move.

Once he’s done for the day, though, be ready to relax. Couch-city is his favorite place to live after a full day.

Whether as an only-dog, or with siblings both human or furry, Tycho is ready to join an active family!

Like any 1-year-old— Tycho is still learning his own strength, so families with older kids might have a better time keeping up.

Ready to get going with this goofy guy? Take a look at how the adoption process works at theMichele's Rescue website.