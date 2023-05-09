Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Twix

Meet Twix!

She's a larger young dog, about six months old, so she has plenty of spunk but isn't too hyper.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary says Twix loves to be alongside her human and is always ready for physical activity and after, a good belly rub.

They say she's smart and trainable and continuing her training will be a huge benefit for any owner.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

According to a doggy DNA test, she's 50% Catahoula leopard dog, 25% Dutch shepherd, and 25% Belgian Malinois, so a blend of working breeds giving her that beautiful coat.

She's great with kids and other dogs, but no cats.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

Those interested in adopting Twix should contact Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube